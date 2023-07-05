Internationally known Greek painter at Gloria Gallery

The University of Nicosia and Gloria Gallery are co-organising an exhibition by internationally known Greek painter Konstantinos Spyropoulos. Running until July 15, his The Fullness of Empty Space exhibition will run at the Nicosia gallery showcasing a series of colourful and blue-infused art pieces.
“Expanding space is empty, because its other substance, time, is understood as the indefinite movement of existence and events in the past, present and future, considered as a whole,” Spyropoulos said. “Generally, time is characterised as the precise measurement of a process from the past to the future. Art is the cohesive link between past and future, and artists are the subjects of any society that listens to its underlying concerns and visualises them, makes them visible in the real world.
But what does the viewer see? “Does he see the objective truth of things or what his sensory receptors allow him to see? If we refer to the mechanism of vision that is mobilised, because photons stimulate receptors, that is, packets of energy mobilise other packets of energy, we will come to the conclusion that seeing the world is incomplete. By producing versions, art mobilises thought and emotion and fills the empty space of existence. This is how the beauty; the ugliness and the aesthetics of art are produced which create the fullness of empty space. Because art and philosophy place a great demand on man to capture his being or to express the metaphysical core of his life, art indirectly, that is, with images, philosophy directly, that is, with pure speech.”
Spyropoulos has taught as a professor at the School of Fine Arts of the University of Ioannina and has a rich written work. He has participated in 12 international Biennales and Art Fairs, winning awards in many of them. He has also held over 100 solo exhibitions in England, Italy, Austria, Belgium, San Marino, Bulgaria, France and Switzerland among others. His works are in important private collections and museums in Greece and Europe and he has received positive reviews of his work from prominent Greek, European and American art historians. This month, it is the University of Nicosia and Gloria Gallery who host his art, offering the Cypriot public a unique chance to get up close and personal with it.
The Fullness of Empty Space
Solo exhibition by renowned Greek artist Konstantinos Spyropoulos. Until July 15. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Monday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm and 6pm – 7.30pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605