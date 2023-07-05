July 5, 2023

PACE president on official visit to the island

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Kox is on an official visit to to the island on Wednesday until July 7 by invitation of House speaker, Annita Demetriou.

According to official announcement Kox will be received by President Nikos Christodoulides and will meet separately with Demetriou, party leaders, MPs, and Minister of Justice Anna Procopiou.

He will also meet with the members of the Cypriot PACE delegation, Nicos Tornaritis, George Loukaides, Christiana Erotokritou and Constantinos Efstathiou.

The president of PACE will address a special parliamentary plenary session on Thursday, July 6 at 4pm.

As part of his visit, Kox meeting with the Mayor of Famagusta, Simos Ioannou, and members of the municipal council, in Deryneia.

