July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man arrested for theft committed on British bases territory

By Staff Reporter00
paphos police department
Police in Paphos on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man for an investigated case of theft from a vehicle.

According to the CID spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou, on Monday  a complaint was made to British bases police by a 37-year-old permanent resident that an amount of €1830 had been stolen from his vehicle between of 2.30pm and 4.30pm in Avdimou, on bases territory.

Investigation brought up testimony against a 41-year-old resident of a village in the district of Paphos against whom an arrest warrant was issued by British bases police.

Subsequently, the authorities of the Republic were informed and a search warrant of the man’s residence was issued by the District Court of Paphos.

On Tuesday local police located the suspect at 6.10pm and found part of the stolen property at his home. The man was arrested and taken into custody while investigations continue.

Source: Cyprus News Agency
