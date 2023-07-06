July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides: Greece and Cyprus ‘pillars of stability’

By Tom Cleaver00
ΠτΔ – Υπουργός Άμυνας της Ελλάδας
President Nikos Christodoulides, receives the new Minister of Defence of Greece, Nikos Dendias

President Nikos Christodoulides has said that Greece and Cyprus are “pillars of stability in the region” after meeting with Greek Defence minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday.

Christodoulides welcomed Dendias at the Presidential palace in Nicosia. “We will work together perfectly, just as we did when we were both foreign ministers”, he said.

He said that “our main efforts are to strengthen our deterrent power”, adding that this is one of the priorities of the Cypriot government. He said that this was a priority due to “Turkish behaviour in Cyprus”.

Dendias said he is always happy to be in Cyprus, also making reference to Greece and Cyprus’s longstanding cooperation.

He, too, described the two countries as “forces of stability, forces that strive for the implementation of international law”.

Related Posts

Outpatient clinics to have regular working hours on weekends

Iole Damaskinos

Defence asks for more time over TC woman’s Ayia Napa beating trial

Nikolaos Prakas

Unions to protest outside Limassol’s casino resort

Tom Cleaver

President stresses importance of foreign investment — Invest Cyprus praised for efforts

Kyriacos Nicolaou

UCLan shares prestigious joint Unesco sports position with Qatar

Gina Agapiou

Man with forged passport remanded

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign