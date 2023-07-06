Cyprus should have ‘flourishing future’ PACE president says

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Tiny Kox, said on Thursday that the future of Cyprus should be a “flourishing” one.
Kox, who is in Cyprus on an official visit, was received in the morning by House President, Annita Demetriou.
Demetriou expressed parliament’s gratitude for his work and for everything they are doing at the Council of Europe, not only for Cyprus but also for legality, the international legal order, and for human rights. “This is our duty, this our responsibility”, she added.
Kox, who, was given earlier a tour of the Cyprus Museum, said that it was “an honour” to be back in Cyprus, and to visit the Cyprus Museum again as well as to learn about the ancient history “of this beautiful island”.
He said there is so much interest in Cyprus and that “there should be a flourishing future”. Referring to the situation in Cyprus he expressed the conviction that, “in the end you will be fine”.
Demetriou, said that the reunification of the country, was “the ultimate goal for us”, expressing hope that soon, “we will manage to safeguard” the future the island deserves.
Kox said they have been discussing a lot in the Council of Europe this year about territorial integrity and national sovereignty as regards its member state, Ukraine, noting that it was not respected “and it leads to war and devastation”.
“Your country is an example that if we do not handle these problems, in time, then they become problems for decades and decades and that is not in anybody’s interest, especially not in the interested of the citizens of the whole island”, he added.
Demetriou presented Kox with a silver plate depicting the Kyrenia Ship, noting that this was very symbolic for Cyprus and that, Kyrenia, and the rest of the occupied areas of Cyprus are not forgotten and expressed hope to one day be able to go back to these places.
“I’m at your side,” Kox noted.
Later on, the PACE President had a meeting with the President and the members of the Cypriot Delegation to the PACE, MPs Nicos Tornaritis, George Loucaides, Christiana Erotokritou and Kostis Efstathiou.