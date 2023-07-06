July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man with forged passport remanded

By Tom Cleaver00
A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody for one day after attempting to leave Paphos airport on a forged Danish passport on Thursday morning.

According to police, the man attempted to board a flight bound for Belgium. After police determined that his passport was forged, he reportedly stated his true identity and said he is an asylum seeker.

He was arrested on suspicion of forgery and impersonation.

