July 6, 2023

Police arrest woman causing disturbance in Chlorakas

Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old woman for a case of common assault, disturbance, and  possession of illegal drugs.

According to the police, shortly after midnight it was reported that a woman outside a Chlorakas house was shouting and causing concern.

Members of the police went to the area where they found her and the tenant of the house, allegedly in a relationship, with the woman shouting threats at the tenant, and at one point lunging at him and hitting him in the face.

Officers intervened and the 29-year-old subsequently handed over 3g of narcotics to the police.

Police arrested the woman and she was taken into custody pending court appearance.

