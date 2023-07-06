July 6, 2023

Police investigating car arson in Tsada

Photo source: CNA

Paphos police on Thursday are investigating a case of car arson in the district.

According to the police, a message was received at the Stroumbi police station at noon on Wednesday, that a fire had broken out in a vehicle in Tsada.

Members of the police went to the scene where they found the car had been completely destroyed. From further investigations by police and the fire services it became clear that the fire had been set maliciously and evidence was gathered for scientific testing.

So far, police have established that the car is owned by a Cypriot citizen, originally from Bulgaria. Police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said the police is trying to secure testimony for the case.

The owner reported to the authorities that her vehicle had been stolen on Monday from Chlorakas, however, but she had not reported it to the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

