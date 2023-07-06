July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Unions to protest outside Limassol’s casino resort

By Tom Cleaver00
The planned casino resort in Cyprus

Two unions are planning to hold a protest outside City of Dreams Mediterranean casino resort in Zakaki next Tuesday, a day after its official opening.

Following the casino’s opening to the public next Monday, workers from two trade unions will stage a protest, claiming union officials have been barred from accessing the workplace for five years.

A joint statement from Peo and Deok unions said that the casino operator “despises the institutions and the laws of the Republic of Cyprus.”

The unions called on the labour relations department to ensure the right of trade union officials to access all workplaces, as is set out in Cypriot law, and called on employers’ associations to bring the venue into line with regulations.

The protest will begin at 5:30pm on Tuesday, but the unions announced that their representatives will be present throughout the day distributing flyers.

“Let us all demand the inalienable and constitutionally guaranteed right of access of union officials to the workplace and the constitutional right to unionise,” they said.

Contacted by the Cyprus Mail, City of Dreams Mediterranean said it did not have a comment to make at present.

The resort has currently been operating under a “soft opening”, open to residents of the resort. It is set to open its doors to the wider public on July 10.

The City of Dreams Mediterranean is set to be Europe’s first integrated casino resort, with 500 guest rooms.

The development spans a total of 7,500 square metres, while hosting the largest presidential suite on the island, a grand ballroom with a capacity of 1,000 people, and a Roman-style amphitheatre.

Related Posts

President stresses importance of foreign investment — Invest Cyprus praised for efforts

Kyriacos Nicolaou

UCLan shares prestigious joint Unesco sports position with Qatar

Gina Agapiou

Man with forged passport remanded

Tom Cleaver

Foreclosures bill set for contentious plenum vote

Nick Theodoulou

Guterres calls on technical committees to do more

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cypriot musicians play for Guinness world record (Video)

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign