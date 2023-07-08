July 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrested for selling laughing gas

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he was found selling laughing gas in Ayia Napa.

Officers caught him in the act on Friday where he was seen making a deal and is being investigated for illegal possession with intent to supply.

Police found 48 unused and 28 used ampoules a metal canister, 76 balloons, the sum of €170 and a wireless card payment device. All were seized as evidence.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Why do we never leave Cyprus?

Alix Norman

Cyprus sees sharp increase in corporate loans in May 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Proposal to increase sunbeds on Lady’s Mile raises concerns

Nick Theodoulou

Residents oppose construction of asphalt plant in Koshi area

Nikolaos Prakas

Sewerage board takes action on Akrotiri wetlands issue

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign