July 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Officers injured in sports club fight

By Andria Kades00
police car night 2
File photo

A fracas at a Nicosia sports club led to three police officers getting injured and two men arrested, shortly past midnight on Saturday.

At around 1:15am, a policeman went to the scene after receiving a complaint that there was a lot of noise.

Upon arriving, some 40 people began moving threateningly towards him and swearing at him, a police bulletin said.

Reinforcements were called to the scene and once more police officers arrived, the sports club fans began throwing stones and bottles at them.

Two people aged 24 and 32 were arrested, while three officers were injured. They were treated at Nicosia general hospital, with two found to have a number of abrasions and a third suffered a fractured nasal bone.

