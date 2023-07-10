July 10, 2023

Foreign minister meeting with various parties in New York

By Source: Cyprus News Agency067
kombos
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos [CNA]

Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, is in New York where he will be meeting with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

On Monday the minister will participate in the Economist’s annual Eastern Mediterranean Business Summit, where he will deliver an opening speech under the theme of “Reinforcing the 3+1 Alliance: Achieving its Potential”.

On the sidelines of the conference, Kombos will have a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Jeffrey Pyatt.

During his stay in New York, the minister will also hold a series of meetings at the UN headquarters.

“The sole topic of discussion [will be] the Cyprus issue, in the context of our efforts to restart negotiations with the aim of resolving of the problem,” the ministry’s announcement reads.

On Tuesday, Kombos will meet with the UNSG Antonio Guterres, while he will also have separate meetings with the UN Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, as well as the Acting Secretary General of Political Affairs, Rosemary Di Carlo.

The minister will conclude his contacts at the UN headquarters with a meeting on Wednesday with the Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, Miguel de Sherpa Soares.

As part of his visit to New York, Kombos will also meet with representatives of the diaspora, as well as with leaders of the American-Jewish organisations American Jewish Committee (AJC) and American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The foreign minister returns to Cyprus on Thursday.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

