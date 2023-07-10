July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol woman defrauded out of over 250 thousand euros

By Iole Damaskinos01
Police on Monday are investigating a case of fraud and money extortion of over 250 thousand euros.

According to the police, the victim, a 78-year-old Limassol resident, at the end of June received a bank notification about suspicious activity on her accounts.

Following an audit, the woman discovered that between the dates of May 26 and June 21, several transfers were made to foreign accounts, as well as three transactions on a cryptocurrency exchange, without her consent. The audit further revealed that the total sum withdrawn amounted to €255,126.

According to the complainant, around mid-May, she had received a phone call from an unknown a man asking for her bank details, allegedly to depositing money from past investment profits. The 78-year-old was convinced and gave the stranger online access to her account.

 The Limassol CID financial crime unit is continuing investigations.

