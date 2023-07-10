July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for forged documents

By Staff Reporter00
paphos airport
Paphos Airport

Police arrested a 26-year-old man aboard a flight bound for Israel on Friday after he was found to be in possession of forged documents.

The man boarded the flight on Friday afternoon, but suspicions were raised by the aeroplane’s crew, who notified the airport’s police.

Police searched the man and found forged documents and a “specific transport form” on which the photo was of the man, but the name was different than that on his passport.

The man was arrested and remanded in custody for three days.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

The old, the new  and the imaginary

Constantinos Psillides

Key pillar of island’s economy

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cruise ship in Paphos port

Staff Reporter

Man found with explosives at airport

Staff Reporter

29-year-old found dead at Aphrodite’s rock

Tom Cleaver

‘Little hacker’ charged with murder of missing man

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign