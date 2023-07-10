July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to speak with children over ‘increased role’

By Nikolaos Prakas047
ΠτΔ – Επίτροπος Προστασίας Δικαιωμάτων του Παιδιού
Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights Despo Michaelidou handing over her report

A children’s group will soon be established to discuss issues concerning them, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday, after receiving the annual report for 2021 of the Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights Despo Michaelidou.

“The ones who were affected more than any others by the coronavirus crisis were the children,” the president said as he received the report.

He added that the commissioner’s role is precisely to indicate to the executive power all these corrective actions that must be taken, especially considering the increased role that children must play.

“Children are the future of our country, many of the decisions we take today are our children who will be called upon to implement them or act within the framework of these decisions,” he said.

In addition, he said that he will soon announce the formation of a children’s group with whom he will discuss before making decisions on matters concerning them.

He added that the commissioner’s recommendations are of decisive importance to correct situations created by the environment where children are called to grow up with multiple challenges and noted that “our cooperation is more than necessary.”

Delivering the report, the commissioner said that it is being delivered at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it contains recommendations to the state.

She added that the goal of her office is to supervise the implementation of the rights of the child.

Michaelidou pointed out that “special sensitivity must be shown in matters of children who are in vulnerable situations where the state must intervene to reduce the problems that a crisis will bring.”

Finally, she noted that it is the goal of her office to strengthen the voice of children in the decision-making process that concerns them and co-shapes their future.

 

Related Posts

Koumas re-elected president of Cyprus Football Association

Tom Cleaver

Traffic congestion main issue as Nicosia scores poorly on smart city index

Staff Reporter

New conscripts for 14-month stint in army

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus comic con goes car boot crazy!

Alix Norman

Bounced cheques worth €67,609 issued in June

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police investigating alleged €77,000 fraud

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign