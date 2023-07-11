July 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Deputy culture minister poised to resign

By Nick Theodoulou00
Deputy culture minister: Michalis Hadjiyiannis
Deputy culture minister Michalis Hadjiyiannis is set to resign from his post later on Tuesday, a source at the office confirmed to the Cyprus Mail.

It is not immediately clear why the former performer and pop star has decided to resign, but his tenure at the post got off to a shaky start with many expressing surprises at the president’s pick.

Further details are expected shortly.

The new cabinet was sworn in on March 1.

