July 11, 2023

Kofinou forest fire under partial control

By Gina Agapiou077
A forest fire that flared up in Kofinou and resulted in the evacuation of asylum seekers from the nearby reception centre, was placed under partial control by firemen on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours at the old Kofinou slaughterhouse and was put out, but the blaze flared up shortly after 10am due to strong winds in the area, police said.

According to the forestry department, the flare up of the forest fire was put under partial control.

As a precaution, authorities had earlier evacuated the people residing and working at the Kofinou reception centre for asylum seekers.

The forestry department, members of the search and rescue firefighting and rappelling team as well as local residents were working to put out the fire. Aircraft from the forestry department were also participating in the operation.

