Nerd Hub provides creative kids with coding skills

Designed by experienced professionals, Nerd Hub offers a stimulating and fun learning environment for children to explore their interests and expand their creativity, knowledge, and skills through a series of weekly workshops.
Is your child curious about the world? Do they have a passion for technology, educational games like Minecraft, audiovisual apps, storytelling, and science? Nerd Hub is the perfect place for them!
The Nerd Hub aims to provide afterschool workshops catering to students aged six to 15, fostering a multidisciplinary approach that helps children develop digital and media literacy, digital citizenship, fundamental coding and web design skills. Workshops commence in September.
The Education Creativity Centre’s team of experts has crafted a diverse range of projects, utilising platforms such as Minecraft Education, video, image, and audio editing software, as well as web design applications. Nerd Hub will also host an afternoon Harry Potter Literary and Recreational workshop, during which students can further enhance their basic literacy skills, engage in STEAM activities, arts and crafts, and build projects using the magical context of the Harry Potter books. Each workshop will be offered twice a week, providing ample opportunities for children to immerse themselves in their chosen areas of interest and in a time that best suits each family.
The Minecraft Education Workshop uses the game-based platform to promote creativity, collaboration, project-based learning, and fundamental coding skills through play. Following a multidisciplinary approach, students will participate in activities involving literacy, math, social studies and science to complete innovative, fun and educational projects.
The Hypermedia Workshop allows students to develop a range of technological skills including video, audio, and image editing, as well as web design. Aligned with our project-based approach, children will work towards applying this knowledge and skills to real-life scenarios, producing various digital outcomes. Alongside developing these digital skills, children will also enhance their understanding of being responsible digital citizens by learning about concepts such as media balance and well-being, privacy and security, digital footprint and identity, cyberbullying, and news and media literacy.
Through the magical context of Harry Potter, students will immerse themselves in literacy and recreational activities. While exploring the world of Hogwarts, they will engage in mini-projects involving arts and crafts, digital platforms like Minecraft Education, creative writing workshops, read-aloud sessions, and even butterbeer making. Hufflepuffs are welcome too!
Enrichment Centre: One of the services offered at Nerd Hub is the development of enrichment programmes for students, who work well beyond the requirements of the curriculum in their educational context and would benefit from additional challenges. These services are offered through a specific enrolment procedure that entails a placement test, a meeting with our educational consultant, and an interview with the child.
For more information and for registrations visit the Nerd Hub website: www.nerdhub.com.cy