President ready to discuss everything except partition

President Nikos Christodoulides said he is ready to discuss almost any issue to resolve the Cyprus problem but ruled out any solution other than a federation.

In an interview with Turkish Cypriot paper, Yeni Duzen, published on Tuesday, the president warned that “any model for a solution other than a federation would be a disaster for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots”.

“Therefore, it is not possible to talk about a two-state solution,” Christodoulides said, referring to Ankara’s and the north’s proposed model.

The president offered his view on opening new checkpoints between the two communities, reiterating the Republic’s preferred locations as being Athienou – particularly near Louroudjina – and Kokkina which were important points for the Greek Cypriots.

“If the Turkish Cypriot side is ready to talk, I’m ready to discuss [opening new] checkpoints,” he was quoted as saying. “If a gate is to be opened, these areas will be very important for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots… We are ready to negotiate the issue of crossings.”

The issue of opening more checkpoints has been a key point for the UN, while political parties across the divide and the respective chambers of commerce in each community have called for more crossings.

As for Christodoulides’ flagship proposal of greater EU involvement in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, he reiterated that it in no way sought to replace the role of the UN.

“I have a new idea for the EU to take a leading role in the negotiations – I must clarify this: I am not saying that we should put the EU in the place of the UN, there is no such thing,” he said.

He emphasised that the government wants to pick up from where things were left in Crans Montana.

Christodoulides also touched on the wider scope of EU-Turkey relations. “I am ready to discuss everything for the improvement of all types of EU-Turkey relations – thinking constructively, thinking about the future,” he said.

The president also spoke of proposals being considered to improve relations with the Turkish Cypriot community, which are to be announced in the coming months.

“I have ideas for making some things easier for the Turkish Cypriots, which will be carried out within the EU framework. I am ready to discuss and negotiate all these issues, as long as we are working to find a permanent solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said.

The president concluded his interview by reiterating that he attaches great importance to a solution to the Cyprus problem, saying: “If we do not solve this problem, it will be an absolute disaster for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.”