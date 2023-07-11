July 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourist on quad bike falls off cliff in Akamas

By Tom Cleaver01
Τραυματισμός τουρίστα με τετρατροχη στον Ακάμα

A 33-year-old tourist riding a quad bike fell 50 metres down a cliff in the area of Kakoskali in Akamas at around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

According to police, an operation is underway to rescue the man and transfer him to Paphos hospital via helicopter.

Police say an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident.

The location in which the incident occurred has previously been the scene of fatal incidents, as there are no railings on the side of the road.

