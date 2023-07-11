July 11, 2023

Tziortzis maintains EURONASCAR lead

The Cypriot has been in impressive form this season

Vladimiros Tziortzis maintained his lead of the European NASCAR Championship in the EURONASCAR 2 category after the third round of the season that took place in Rome.

The Cypriot was third and climbed for the fifth time this year on the podium, out of a total of six races. He was also third on Saturday but the overtaking that put him on the podium was considered irregular and as a result he was demoted to fourth.

“I consider the penalty unfair because Linster lost the line and I hit the brakes to avoid him and hit him. I gave him time and space to come back and then passed him. I appealed but it was rejected, he said.

“It was a difficult three days as the prevailing heat created a lot of problems with the temperature both in the brakes and in the water and oil as a result of which I could not push as much as I wanted for fear of a repeat of last year’s scenario where we had an engine explosion. Even the onboard camera stopped working because of the heat!” he added as the air temperature exceeded 36 degrees and the asphalt 62 degrees.

“In addition to the heat, we did not manage to find the set-up we wanted for the car, so we lost time in the last three turns, resulting in no pole positions as in the two previous rounds,” explains Tziortzis.

Races in Czech Republic (26-27/8), Germany (23-24/9) and the final in Belgium (14-15/10) will follow.

Tziortzis competes with the support of the Cyprus Sports Organization and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, he is sponsored by ALCO Filters, ENEOS Motor Oil and Psaltis Auto Parts and supported by Televantos Used Trucks, Sana Hiltonia and the Daytona racetrack

