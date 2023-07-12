July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Great need for Cyprus to become a ‘normal state’

By Nick Theodoulou00
Editorial European Commissioner For Justice Didier Reynders
European Commissioner For Justice Didier Reynders

“Bold reforms” of the constitution as regards the rule of law will be debated in the autumn, according to the House institutions committee which met on Wednesday.

Head of the committee Disy MP Demetris Demetriou said there is a great necessity regarding how Cyprus will become or will try to become a normal state.

“The lack of institutional balances is a fact; it is a given. The issue of separation of powers, the unaccountability of the attorney general and other very noticeable points that have to do with the lack of institutional checks and balances cannot continue indefinitely,” he said.

Demetriou said MPs discussed the European Commission’s Rule of Law report released last week, with European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders quoted as saying earlier this month that Cyprus ranks last in a number of areas dealing with how justice is served.

“It was a very productive discussion, we heard the positions, the assessments, the reading of the report by the competent authorities,” Demetriou said, adding that the discussion was not concluded and that it will continue at the first meeting in September.

Akel MP Andreas Pasiourtides said the commission’s report offered serious findings, along with key recommendations which must be prioritised by the authorities and the independent offices referenced.

Pasiourtides said some of the recommendations include strengthening the independence and accountability of the legal service, more effective examination of corruption cases and bringing serious corruption cases to justice, as well as enhancing the public’s confidence in the justice system.

 

