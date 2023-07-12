July 12, 2023

Man arrested for aiding and abetting passport fraud

File photo: Larnaca airport

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for aiding and abetting passport fraud after his travel companion’s false passport was discovered by police on Tuesday evening.

The man and his 17-year-old female companion attempted to leave Cyprus via Larnaca airport, and police ascertained that the girl’s passport was fake as the photograph did not resemble her.

Both were arrested, as it is believed that the man supplied the girl with the fake passport. The man was taken into custody and remanded on Wednesday for six days, while the girl was transferred to the asylum seekers’ reception centre in Pournara.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

