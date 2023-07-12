July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrants relocated to France, more leaving than entering

By Antigoni Pitta0483
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, visits the Pournara migrant detention camp on Tuesday

For the first time in years, more asylum seekers are leaving Cyprus than those entering, the interior ministry said on Wednesday as 51 more people were relocated to France through the voluntary relocation programme.

The programme is a cooperation between the interior ministry and the French authorities, with the support of the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

In a written statement, the ministry remarked that the “as a result of the coordinated actions and measures taken recently”, the number of migrant departures continues to be greater than inflows.

Specifically, in the last quarter of April – June 2023, while 2,381 asylum applications were submitted, 2,714 immigrants left Cyprus through voluntary relocation programmes to other member states, voluntary returns or deportation to their country of origin.

Regarding the last month, June, 735 asylum applications were submitted, while 926 third-country nationals left Cyprus.

The next flight is expected to be on July 19, from Cyprus to Norway, where around 40 people are expected to be transported.

 

