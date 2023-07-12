July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men arrested for theft in Larnaca

Police in Larnaca arrested two 24-year-olds to facilitate inquiries in relation to an investigated case of burglary and theft from a residence.

According to police statement, the theft was reported on Tuesday by a Larnaca resident who stated that unknown persons had broken into his home and had stolen a laptop as well as a wallet containing a credit card.

According to the complaint, the perpetrators used the card to make various purchases from a supermarket and a kiosk.

During the investigation, police obtained testimony against two 24-year-old men, who were located in their home and arrested.

Larnaca police are continuing the investigation.

