UN security council backs UNSG on Cyprus envoy

The UN security council expressed its full support for the UN secretary general’s proposal to appoint an envoy for the Cyprus problem to lead further engagement as soon as possible.

It also welcomed the continued personal commitment of the secretary general and his team and expressed support for Unficyp, stressing the importance of full respect for its mandate and the implementation of relevant security council resolutions.

The members of the security council encourage re-engagement on the island following the recent elections and urge both sides to seize the opportunity, including by taking concrete steps and implementing goodwill gestures to promote a favourable climate.

They also reiterated the importance for all parties to show flexibility and compromise with a view to returning to negotiations to reach a comprehensive and just settlement based on a bicommunal bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in the relevant security council resolutions.

The members of the security council stressed the need to avoid unilateral action, including violations of the status quo along the ceasefire line and encroachment on the buffer zone.

