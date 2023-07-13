July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Christodoulides says Cyprob negotiations ‘biggest priority’ at ambassador ceremony

By Tom Cleaver
President Nikos Christodoulides has said his biggest priority is to make every possible effort to break the current Cyprus problem deadlock and restart a “structured and results-oriented dialogue”.

He said the aim of such a dialogue should be to create the conditions for a solution that will lead to the reunification of Cyprus, its institutions, and its economy.

He made the remarks at an official ceremony on Thursday at the Presidential palace, at which he received the credentials of the new Ambassador of Iran, Alireza Salarian, and of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Saif Helal Al Shehhi.

Christodoulides accepts the credentials of the new Iranian Ambassador Alireza Salarian
Christodoulides accepts the credentials of the new Iranian Ambassador, Alireza Salarian

Salarian also spoke at the ceremony, saying Iran and Cyprus have shared common historical experiences since ancient times, due to the two countries’ geographical proximity. He added that the Iranian government intends to cooperate with its Cypriot counterparts to take the two countries’ relationship to a new level.

Salarian also said that Iran supports “the principles, among others, of respect for human rights, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the sovereignty of integrity of nations”. He said that these principles have guided Iran to support the UN Security Council’s resolutions regarding Cyprus, and the reunification of the island.

Christodoulides expressed “deep appreciation for Iran’s principled stance” on the Cyprus problem.Mohamed Saif Helal Al Shehhi took the opportunity to underline the UAE’s support for the UN’s efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem, and said his country is committed to “strengthening and deepening relations and cooperation with Cyprus”.

Christodoulides said he looks forward to “the development of our trade, investment, and business relations” with the UAE and said that Cyprus will be actively involved in discussions with the EU to promote the UAE’s interests.

