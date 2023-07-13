July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Cleon heatwave prompts labour inspection warnings

By Tom Cleaver01
With the Cleon heatwave hitting Cyprus from Thursday, the labour inspection department sought to remind employers of their safety obligations in hot weather.

Temperatures are set to rise into the 40s in parts of the island, with the department recommending that where possible, “strenuous outdoor work is not carried out between midday and 4pm, and that cool drinking water be provided to workers.

A set of regulations regarding working hours, rest breaks, and the provision of shade for workers must be adhered to. In addition, should temperatures and humidity levels rise above certain mandated figures, work must stop altogether.

The regulations operate on a sliding scale. Office work and cleaning, for example, are seen as “light work”, while roles such as bricklaying, painting, or plastering are seen as “moderate”. “Heavy” work includes things like digging and laying roads.

The department also recommend that workers wear the appropriate headgear and light, loose, breathable clothing.

In addition, they discourage the consumption of large meals, sugary foods, alcohol, and caffeinated drinks by those working outside.

