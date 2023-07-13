July 13, 2023

Cypriot man dies in Thessaloniki hospital

A 32-year-old Cypriot man who was travelling in Greece, died as a result of his brain bleed, it emerged on Thursday.

The man was in Thessaloniki with friends and was admitted to Papaniolaou hospital on July 4 with a brain haemorrhage.

His condition was deemed highly critical.

Consular services of the Republic of Cyprus were informed about the incident and provided all necessary facilities to the family of the 32-year-old, while the health ministry was in constant contact with the hospital’s administration over updates for his health.

The 32-year-old man died on Thursday morning and the necessary procedures for the transfer of his body to Cyprus are already underway.

