July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
The Luxury Travel Co by Amathus launches in Paphos

By Press Release033
Amathus logo

Amathus, the largest travel group in Cyprus, tltc white on black with amathusannounces its return to Paphos with the opening of The Luxury Travel Co by Amathus.

The Luxury Travel Co by Amathus aims to fill the gap in the Paphos market for cruises and package holidays, offering more options and better prices to the travelling public. For those looking for a bit of glamour, The Luxury Travel Co by Amathus, in association with Flitestar, the Air Charter Company, offers access to private jets from Paphos for a rockstar start to a holiday.

“When it comes to luxury travel, luxury doesn’t have to be expensive! Everyone’s idea of luxury is different, and we offer a range of great holiday options and cruises to suit all tastes and budgets,” said The Luxury Travel by Amathus Managing Director Neil Baines. “As part of the Amathus family, we bring forward a long tradition of travel and a great choice of cruises, package holidays, and escorted tours at unbeatable prices.”

Situated in the heart of the Old Town in Paphos, and designed to inspire, the cutting-edge travel store is a first for the island and creates an atmosphere where your holiday starts the minute you walk in. You will find The Luxury Travel Store by Amathus on the corner of Arch. Makarios III and Ayiou Kendea in the Old Town. Call 26221634, visit the store online at www.theluxurytravelco.com, or email [email protected] to learn more.

