Accelerating the East Med’s huge energy resource potential

Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister George Papanastasiou has announced the government’s intentions to push ahead with developing Cyprus as a key regional energy hub, inviting global energy professionals to convene in Limassol this November.

Minister Papanastasiou remarked: “The immense natural gas reserves in the region offer vast collaboration in areas such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline infrastructure, with renewable energy also offering further opportunities for collaboration on interconnectivity of electric power grids and the production of hydrogen.”

Leading operators in the region, including Total Energies, ENI, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Energean and NewMed Energy, are now more confident than ever that their gas discoveries can be brought to market. To reflect this growing optimism in the region’s energy future, these operators are leading the development of the region’s most important energy event, the East Mediterranean Conference & Exhibition, which runs over November 28-30 in Limassol, fully supported by the Ministry for Energy, Commerce and Industry, and hosted by the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company.

With all the region’s leading operators and stakeholders driving the summit agenda and participating, attendees can expect to hear from the leadership of the companies driving these projects forward and shaping the entire energy future for, not only Cyprus, but also the broader east Mediterranean region.

Minister Papanastasiou continued: “This event will serve as a catalyst for dialogue, innovation, and investment, bringing together industry leaders, governments, experts and entrepreneurs from across the world. It will provide an exceptional platform to explore the immense potential of the Eastern Mediterranean energy resources and showcase Cyprus as a gateway to a prosperous energy future.”

Chair of the EMC 2023 Advisory Board, Prof. Toula Onoufriou, President of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company and Head of EMERGE CoE, Cyprus University of Technology, commented: “EMC 2023 builds on the inaugural and very successful EMC 2021 conference and exhibition, and is destined to be the flagship energy event in Cyprus, and one of the leading energy events regionally and globally. As hosts of EMC 2023, the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company looks forward to welcoming all the regional and global energy professionals and their organisations.”

With more than 4,000 industry attendees expected to attend, representing all elements of the energy value-chain, with global leaders in the fields of exploration and production, offshore engineering and services, shipping and storage, research and analysis, project financing, and policymakers, EMC 2023 is anticipated to catalyse and propel the development of the region’s energy resources forwards.

About EMC 2023:

As a premier regional knowledge and networking platform for global energy brands, EMC helps companies enter the market or consolidate their existing position. Attending the exhibition and conference will help you gain the insights, best practices and technologies you need, to adapt to the sustainable energy transition, deregulated markets, system digitisation, decarbonisation and grid decentralisation, as branders, marketers and communicators.

EMC is a key platform in the energy calendar, bringing together government representatives, Global CEOs, NOCs, IOCs, International Service Providers, EPCs, consultants and financiers to address the evolving opportunities in global energy markets.

EMC 2023 takes place at the City of Dream Resort, Limassol, between November 28-30. Please visit www.emc-cyprus.com for more details.

EMC is part of the portfolio of IES Events – an international event organiser established for nearly 40 years, headquartered in Rome, Italy. Please visit www.ies.co.it for more details.

