Artists invited to join talk on music and jam session

Diving into the ins and outs of music promotion and the music scene is what a new event has on its agenda. Taking over a quaint Larnaca café, the Artist Exposé & Jam Explosion event on July 26 invites musicians, performers, the media, radio producers and music enthusiasts to join the discussion and a closing jam session.
Organised by Offbeat Agora the event functions as a professional development initiative gathering musicians and performing artists in conversation together. Founded by Among the Ants (Athens, Greece) and Scala (Larnaca, Cyprus), Offbeat Agora aims to foster dialogue between musicians and performing artists and nurture the self-empowerment of artists to boost their professional capacities.
Part one of the evening, starting at 6pm will include, a two-hour discussion on the topic, Promoting Music & Performing Arts: Tools & Best Practices, led by Offbeat Agora founders, Maria Kaimaklioti and Constantina Georgiou. The talk will invite registrants to explore promotional arts practices and share their perspectives, experiences, and latest works. The agenda will touch on creating press kits, crafting audio-visual material, targeted media lists, and promotional timelines, as well as developing audiences and media relationships.
The second part of the night is the Offbeat Agora’s Jam Explosion, the very first of its kind jam session in Larnaca’s city centre, set to take place from 8pm until late.
“Genre-agnostic, open to the public, and welcoming a range of musicians and performing artists,” says Offbeat Agora, “the Jam Explosion will take a deep dive down rabbit holes of experimentation, improvisation and co-creation. Whether you write some poetry on the side, play some mean electric bass riffs, or love to test your limitations on the flute – the Jam Explosion is expecting the unexpected. Warm up your vocals, bring your instrument, and jump in (explosively).”
Artist Exposé & Jam Explosion by Offbeat Agora
Discussion on music promotion and music jam session. July 26. Kleidi Bar, Larnaca. 6pm. Free, donation-based. [email protected]. Event details on www.eventbrite.com