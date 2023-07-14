July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British tourist falls from Paphos hotel balcony

By Tom Cleaver00
Paphos General Hospital

A 30-year-old female British tourist was injured in the early hours of Friday morning after falling eight metres from a hotel room balcony in Paphos.

She was taken to Paphos general hospital and treated for cuts and bruises.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Related Posts

Kassianidou sworn in as new deputy culture minister

Tom Cleaver

Paphos forest shut off for safety amid red alert for fire risk

Iole Damaskinos

Artists invited to join talk on music and jam session

Eleni Philippou

Man in hospital with fractures following fireplace collapse

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Famagusta business board promoting district development

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign