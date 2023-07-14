July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for vehicle arson in Paphos

By Staff Reporter086
handcuffs
File photo

Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for an investigated case of vehicle arson.

According to the police, on Wednesday shortly before 4pm a 37-year-old woman reported that in the early hours she noticed a fire in car, which was parked on the street outside her house.

The woman and her husband extinguished the fire and police investigations revealed that the fire was set maliciously with the use of a flammable material.

Following further investigation, police secured testimony against a 35-year-old resident who was arrested on a warrant on Thursday morning and taken into custody.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Famagusta business board promoting district development

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus News Digest: Govt offers tax breaks for high-earning foreigners when locals are struggling?

Rosie Charalambous

Man arrested at airport for trying to bring cannabis in luggage

Staff Reporter

Crackdown on Paphos delivery drivers working illegally

Staff Reporter

Two men arrested for dealing meth, ecstasy in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Cypriot medicinal skincare startup commemorates successful project

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign