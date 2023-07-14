July 14, 2023

North ‘government’ party faces mass resignation

The DP, the second largest party in the north’s ruling coalition, is facing a mass resignation after 63 people left the party on Friday morning.

The mass resignation has been led by the party’s Kyrenia district chairman Enver Hoca.

Hoca said that “unplanned actions that ignore all our warnings, trying to rule the party with the consent of just a couple of people, completely straying from the democratic approach, ignoring all the party’s hierarchy, failing to keep any promises to voters, and serving personal interests” are the reasons behind the party walkout.

He claimed that “hundreds” of party members, some of whom have been members of the party since its formation in 1992, are ready to resign in multiple waves, with the first wave consisting of 63 people.

The DP have been in ‘government’ in the north since December 2020 when it joined a three-party coalition with the UBP and the YDP. The move came ten days after its current leader, Fikri Ataoglu, was appointed.

The DP was historically the party of Serdar Denktash, who was twice party leader, firstly between 1996 and 2000, and then between 2002 and 2019.

