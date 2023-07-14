July 14, 2023

Second arrest in Limassol bomb attacks

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of bomb attacks investigated in Limassol while another suspect remains in custody, police said on Friday.

The second arrest came after a testimony linked the man to the person who was manufacturing the explosive devices.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man was remanded for eight-days under suspicions he was involved in seven bomb attacks that took place in Limassol.

According to police, the man, who was arrested the previous day, had been placing explosives for various individuals that would pay him afterward.

Limassol Police Spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou said the suspect was approaching targeted locations to place explosives on an e-scooter, which police seized as evidence, after examining CCTV footage.

He added that the description of the explosive that had been placed matched descriptions of other explosives placed in previous months.

The crimes were committed between April 25 and July 4 in the Limassol district.

When interrogated, the 32-year-old allegedly admitted to committing one of the crimes which took place on June 23.

 

