July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two facing pre-meditated murder charges in Ypsonas case

By Andria Kades00
Limassol Court

Two men aged 49 and 54 will face pre-meditated charges in a trial set to begin at Limassol criminal court in September, it emerged on Friday.

The case concerns the death of 44-year-old father of two Marios Onisiforou and 51-year-old Michalis Michail, who were stabbed to death outside an Ypsonas bar while defending a friend.

Police has secured statements that led court to up the charge to pre-meditated murder as opposed to manslaughter.

The suspects on trial are believed to have business differences with the friend of the victims. The friend was drawn out of the premises and the fight ensued, with which the friends trying to help, but ended up being fatally stabbed.

Onisiforou died shortly after the attack while Michail died at midnight the next day.

During Friday’s court hearing at Limassol district court, the judge referred the case to the criminal court with pre-meditated murder charges. The hearing will take place on September 14.

