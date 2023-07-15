July 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Orange weather warning, Cyprus braces for a sweltering 44°C

By Nikolaos Prakas0330
weather, heat, beach, Larnaca, Finikoudes, heatwave
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The met office has issued another orange weather warning over the heat, with temperatures expected to climb 44 degrees C on Saturday.

The warning will be in affect from noon until 5pm.

The temperature will reach 44 degrees inland, while in the mountains it is expected to reach 33 degrees.

Temperatures on the coast will be 38 degrees in the east, and 35 degrees on the rest of the coast.

In the evening the temperature is expected to fall to 27 degrees inland and on the coast, while in the mountains it is expected to fall to 22 degrees.

Related Posts

Elderly residents rescued in multipurpose centre fire

Nikolaos Prakas

Two seriously injured in Paphos car accident

Nikolaos Prakas

23 migrants arrive at Cape Greco, teen arrested as boat captain

Nikolaos Prakas

Dinner party favourite

CM Guest Columnist

Choirs to come together for a special encounter

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign