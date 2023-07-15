July 15, 2023

Vondrousova upsets Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title in the professional era,

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic stunned Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 to win the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday.

The 24-year-old left-hander became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title in the professional era, leaving sixth seed Jabeur as the runner-up for the second successive year.

Jabeur was bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to win one of the four majors.

She produced a nervy display under the Centre Court roof, however, and Vondrousova, who had wrist surgery last year and missed the tournament, stayed cool to claim the title.

