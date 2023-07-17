July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided IslandFeaturedNews

Akel’s Stefanou condemns wreath laying at coup soldier memorials

By Tom Cleaver00
ΝΕΟΣ ΓΕΝΙΚΟΣ ΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΕΑΣ ΑΚΕΛ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ
Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou (file photo)

Akel general secretary Stefanos Stefanou blasted the laying of wreathes at a memorial for fallen coup d’état soldiers by the government and the political parties Disy and Elam.

The statement comes after Transport minister Alexis Vafeades drew heavy criticism on Saturday after laying a wreath at a memorial to coup soldiers on behalf of the President.

Stefanou said that those who resisted the coup deserve all honour and distinction after resisting “in the face of armed, wild, barbaric attackers”.

However, he said that “in Cyprus some people have a different opinion regardless of whether they degrade the state and insult the memory of heroes”.

“The policy of equating aggressors and victims, defenders and attackers, legality and illegality, is a Cypriot paradox and absurdity”, he said.

He said that this act of treating coupists and resistance fighters as equals “began under Disy governments – a party that provided political shelter to the coup – and is now being continued by the present government, apparently to reinforce what the current President often repeats, namely, that his administration is a continuation of the previous one”.

“That is why all together, the President of the Republic, the President of DISY and ELAM laid laurel wreaths on the attackers of the Presidential Palace. According to them, everyone is a hero! This is a disgrace and a shame!”, he added.

Stefanou said that people must honour the historical truth, and that it is owed to the resistance fighters and to future generations to do so.

Related Posts

Energy system undergoing ‘a total restructuring’

Elias Hazou

Surprises in Cyprus T20 cricket quarter finals

Staff Reporter

North to open ‘migration centre’

Tom Cleaver

Lakatamia offers free cinema screenings

Eleni Philippou

‘Malfunction’ at power station causes rolling blackouts in the north

Tom Cleaver

Increasing numbers of tourists heading north from Larnaca

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign