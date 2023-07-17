July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five-car accident closes both lanes on Limassol to Nicosia highway

By Staff Reporter0692
Highway, Nicosia-Limassol, traffic, congestion, cars
File photo

An accident involving five cars has caused both lanes on the Nicosia to Limassol highway to be closed at 9.30am, police announced.

The accident happened near the exit to Ayios Tychonas and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are instructed to use the old road to be accessed via the Parekklisia exit instead.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Hospitals prepared for heatstroke cases as temperatures soar

Nick Theodoulou

Police bust construction theft ring in Paphos

Staff Reporter

President to attend EU-CELAC summit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Seven irregular migrants arrive by speed boat, arrest made

Staff Reporter

Paphos motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign