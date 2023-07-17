July 17, 2023

Police bust construction theft ring in Paphos

Police in Paphos made two more arrests in connection with investigated cases of thefts of building materials, starting to look like the work of an organised ring.

According to CID chief and spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou, police initially arrested the two men, aged 31 and 33, under three-day detention, for theft from a construction site in Geroskipou.

After their arrest police located large quantities of stolen materials in an open area in Tremithousa for which the suspects were re-arrested and are now under a five-day detention.

The men were initially arrested following a complaint by a 58-year-old contractor in Geroskipou for thefts of scaffolding, valued at €1,400, committed between July 12 and 15.

Over the weekend a 62-year-old contractor reported the theft of €16,220 worth of materials, including 192 scaffolding molds, screws and similar items, from a construction site he managed in Mesogi.

In the course of investigation, testimony also emerged against a 28-year-old permanent resident of Paphos, who was arrested and is in custody.

Police now believe that all three suspects are members of the same theft ring specialising in construction materials.

The investigation is ongoing.

