July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Yellow weather warning in place

By Staff Reporter00
extreme heat

On Monday high temperatures are expected as the heatwave dubbed ‘Cleon’ continues and a yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm, as is a red alert for fire risk. Temperatures will rise to 41C in the interior, 35C on the west coast, 37C on the remaining coasts and 32C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be north-easterly to south-easterly weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, turning south-westerly to north-westerly by afternoon, of the same intensity. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight temperatures will drop to 26C in the interior, on the south and east coasts, 25C on the remaining coasts and 21 degrees in the higher mountains. Winds will blow north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures are not expected to change over the next three days and remaining well above average for the season.

