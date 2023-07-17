July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two-hour work stoppage at Larnaca airport

By Andria Kades0801
larnaka airport Larnaca airport tourism arrivals tourists travel
Larnaca airport

Ground handlers at Larnaca airport went on an impromptu two-hour strike on Monday, affecting 18 flights throughout the day.

Employees of Goldair at the airport stopped working between 10:40am to 12:40pm, citing understaffing issues and a high-pressure environment.

Unions and employees met with the management and exchanged views on the matter, with Goldair committing to finding a solution with the next 48 hours, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The strike affected 18 flights, nine of which were arrivals and nine departures.

Related Posts

40C plus to last until Thursday

Nikolaos Prakas

PwC Cyprus showcases investment opportunities at NY summit

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Xylofagou prepares for ‘big international potato’ festival

Nick Theodoulou

North’s new airport terminal to open on Friday

Tom Cleaver

Positive news expected from Aphrodite field

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus politics are basis for smash hit game

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign