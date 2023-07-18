Daily News Briefing

July 18, 2023

In today’s episode, air quality had reverted back to normal levels on Monday afternoon in Geri, after a recycling plant in the area burned to the ground.

Meanwhile, hospitals are ready to handle any further cases of heatstroke and vulnerable groups must exert caution, according to a top health official.

State health services organisation spokesman Pambos Charilaou said on Monday morning that three elderly patients are receiving treatment for heatstroke, a day after a 90-year-old man was reported to have died.

Elsewhere, a 103-person lawsuit against the state for its Covid policy was rejected at Nicosia district court on procedural grounds.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

