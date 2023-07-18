July 18, 2023

Zoning regulation for heavy industry needed, say Greens

By Iole Damaskinos063
geri regulation
The completely destroyed, still smouldering recycling plant in Geri

The state is obliged to relocate heavy industry away from residential areas the Greens reiterated on Tuesday.

The statement was made following an announcement by authorities on Monday afternoon that air quality had reverted back to normal in Geri, in the wake of the complete incineration of a recycling facility in the area.

Noting that the area’s air quality would be affected for days, the party said that the location of heavy industrial installations, including for recycling, storage of large volumes of flammable materials, and asphalt production near residential areas not only must stop but that it is incumbent on the state to conduct land-use planning and find more suitable sites.

“We call on the government to heed the exhortations of the country’s scientific bodies […] who warn that the operation of concrete production units in areas adjacent to communities poses serious risks to human health,” the Greens said.

The statement was cited as backed up by numerous experts, including the medical, heart, paediatric, oncology, perinatal, speech pathologists and research chemists’ associations.

People’s health and the protection of the environment are above financial interests the Greens said.

“We demand from the government to proceed with a strategic planning of zoning areas for the installation of heavy-duty units in a way that effectively ensures the protection of public health and the environment,” they added.

The party also called for more detailed and regular safety monitoring of these industries.

“The [alarm] has rung once again and the state must do [its duty] to protect citizens and their health, the environment and property,” the Greens concluded.

 

