July 19, 2023

Cyprus non-performing loans drop to €2.19 billion in April

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0131
The total amount of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the Cypriot banking system reached €2.19 billion in April, with the NPL ratio against total loans remaining unchanged at 9 per cent.

According to data released on Tuesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), the total value of NPLs amounted to €2.19 billion in April, compared to €2.2 billion in the previous month.

At the same time, the total amount of loans decreased to €24.33 billion in April, down from €24.43 billion in the previous month.

Moreover, the total amount of loans with a delay of more than 90 days remained stable at €1.73 billion, accounting for 7.1 per cent of total loans.

According to the CBC, the total amount of restructured loans decreased to €2.37 billion from €2.43 billion in the previous month, while restructured loans of €981 million continue to be classified as non-performing, compared to €991 million in the previous month.

The total provisions against NPLs slightly increased to €1.08 billion in April, compared to €1.07 billion in the previous month, with the coverage ratio of bad loans standing at 49.4 per cent, compared to 48.8 per cent in the previous month.

What is more, out of the total NPLs, €1.23 billion, a share of 56 per cent, belonged to households, while €0.92 billion belonged to non-financial corporations.

Conversely, a different picture emerges for restructured loans, with corporate loans amounting to €1.57 billion, while restructured household loans reached €0.73 billion.

Finally, provisions against corporate NPLs reached 64.1 per cent, while the corresponding provisions for household NPLs stood at 37.3 per cent.

 

