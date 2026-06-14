Customs officers intercepted multiple attempts to smuggle large quantities of tobacco products in two separate operations at Paphos Airport and the Ayios Dometios crossing point.

At Paphos Airport, two Spanish nationals travelling to Manchester were caught carrying undeclared rolling tobacco.

In the first case, officers found 469 packets (23.45 kg), leading to arrest and confiscation.

The individual was later released after paying an €8,000 out-of-court settlement.

In the second case, a passenger was found with 491 packets (24.55 kg) and was brought before the Paphos district court as investigations continue.

In a separate incident at Ayios Dometios, customs officers discovered 200 packets of cigarettes hidden among personal belongings and a pushchair belonging to a couple travelling on foot.

The cigarettes lacked required health warnings and traceability markings.

One individual, a British passport holder was arrested and later released after agreeing to a €1,200 settlement.

Authorities confiscated all tobacco products in each case and stated that investigations are ongoing.