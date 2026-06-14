A 61-year-old motorcyclist died in a fatal road collision on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway on Sunday morning after losing control of his motorcycle while attempting to avoid a dog on the carriageway near Skarinou.

The victim was identified as Christos Sialilos from Yeri.

The collision occurred at around 8.30am on the highway heading towards Limassol and resulted in the temporary closure of a section of the road as emergency services and traffic investigators carried out examinations at the scene.

According to police, a group of around ten motorcyclists was travelling together when a dog entered the roadway after reportedly being struck by another passing vehicle.

Sialilos, who was riding near the rear of the group, attempted to avoid the animal but lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown onto the road.

Police said a second motorcyclist travelling behind him was unable to react in time and collided with him.

The impact proved fatal and Sialilos died at the scene.

The incident marked the second fatal road collision involving a motorcyclist in less than 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a separate collision in Strovolos.