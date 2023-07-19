July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FC Krasava finds new home in Cyprus — partnership leads to rebrand

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
fc krasava freedom24

Freedom Finance Europe, the European division of Freedom Holding Corp., has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with the football team FC Krasava at its new headquarters in Cyprus, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.

With this move, the announcement explained, the football team marks the beginning of a new strategic alliance in its fresh start. As part of this collaboration, the team’s commercial brand will also change to “FC Krasava – Freedom24”.

Moreover, the company said that “the initiation of this partnership represents a significant step forward in the development of Cypriot football”.

“It also highlights Freedom Finance Europe’s support for the football team, which decided to leave its original base in Russia as a protest against the invasion of Ukraine,” the announcement added.

Freedom Finance Europe stated that it is committed to contributing to the local community and supporting various sports and cultural initiatives. Furthermore, the company said that it continues to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people since the start of the war.

“As a company based in Cyprus, we are pleased to host the new team on our island. We always seek opportunities to develop sports and cultural initiatives in Cyprus, and we are confident that the arrival of new talented athletes will benefit Cypriot sports culture,” stated Evgeniy Tyapkin, Executive Director of Freedom Finance Europe.

In both sports and investments, strategy and teamwork are of paramount importance, and we are certain that this new collaboration will become a mutually beneficial experience,” he added.

“FC Krasava – Freedom24 is the only football team that has left Russia since the start of the war. We have found a new home in Cyprus, but we have preserved our unique history, and I am delighted that Freedom Finance Europe is now part of this story. We share common values and have ambitious long-term plans for this new chapter,” said Evgenii Savin, President of FC Krasava – Freedom24.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

